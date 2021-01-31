WWE: Superstar tests positive for Covid-19 before Royal Rumble

WWE star Mia Yim announced on Saturday that she tested positive for COVID-19 a day before Royal Rumble.
As a result of the positive test, Yim, who uses the name Reckoning as part of the Retribution stable, won’t be able to compete in the women’s Royal Rumble match.
First denying the rumours and then getting tested positive, Yim clarified on Twitter, “This morning at around 10:30 am, I debunked a rumor stating I was positive with Covid. For that, I must make a statement.
“I have been getting tested every week for several months now, all have been negatives. I was negative last week. I got tested this afternoon, less than an hour ago and it came back positive. Please respect my privacy. Please stay safe, wash your hands, and wear a mask. See you all soon!”
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) January 30, 2021
WWE Royal Rumble 2021:
WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Charlotte Flair & Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Including: Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Edge, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Mustafa Ali, Otis, Sheamus, Jey Uso, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, John Morrison, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Big E, Braun Strowman, and 12 more men to be revealed
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Including: Nia Jax, Bayley, Peyton Royce, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, and 18 more women to be revealed
