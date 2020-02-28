Follow Us:
Friday, February 28, 2020
Must Read

The Undertaker rises at Super ShowDown, fans lash out after Goldberg’s win over ‘The Fiend’

WWE Super Showdown ended in shocking fashion as Goldberg reclaimed the Universal Championship with a victory over “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 28, 2020 9:38:23 am
undertaker, wwe Super ShowDown, Super ShowDown 2020 highlights, Super ShowDown full highlights, goldberg, fiend, goldberg vs fiend, goldberg Super ShowDown, wwe Super ShowDown, wwe news The Undertake’s rumored presence proved to be true, much to the chagrin of AJ Styles.

WWE Super Showdown 2020 was the cond-to-last stop on the road to WrestleMania 36 and was arguably the company’s most newsworthy Saudi Arabian special event. In a memorable show which was highlighted by the return of The Undertaker, Goldberg’s shocking Universal title win over The Fiend ended Wyatt’s unbeaten run and also showed why the company still has a long way to go in terms of feeling the pulse of its fans.

The Deadman’s rumored presence proved to be true, much to the chagrin of AJ Styles. Taker made a surprise appearance at the event in Saudi Arabia and won the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match as a surprise entrant and could now face AJ Styles at a highly-anticipated WrestleMania 36.

Competing in place of Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker stunned the WWE Universe with his bone-chilling entrance during the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match to take on AJ Styles.

Super Showdown ended in shocking fashion as Goldberg reclaimed the Universal Championship with a victory over “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

The title bout featured a trade-off of Spears (Wyatt took four) and Mandible Claws (Goldberg suffered two), as unstoppable force went head-to-head with immovable object.

However, his win did not go down well with pro-wrestling fans with a lot of them venting their ire on social media.

Here are some of the reactions:-

WWE Smackdown will air live on Saturday and will possibly more insights as to why the Fiend lost the belt to Goldberg.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India become the first team to qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals
India become the first team to qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 28: Latest News