The Undertaker rises at Super ShowDown, fans lash out after Goldberg’s win over ‘The Fiend’

The Undertake’s rumored presence proved to be true, much to the chagrin of AJ Styles. The Undertake’s rumored presence proved to be true, much to the chagrin of AJ Styles.

WWE Super Showdown 2020 was the cond-to-last stop on the road to WrestleMania 36 and was arguably the company’s most newsworthy Saudi Arabian special event. In a memorable show which was highlighted by the return of The Undertaker, Goldberg’s shocking Universal title win over The Fiend ended Wyatt’s unbeaten run and also showed why the company still has a long way to go in terms of feeling the pulse of its fans.

The Deadman’s rumored presence proved to be true, much to the chagrin of AJ Styles. Taker made a surprise appearance at the event in Saudi Arabia and won the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match as a surprise entrant and could now face AJ Styles at a highly-anticipated WrestleMania 36.

Competing in place of Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker stunned the WWE Universe with his bone-chilling entrance during the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match to take on AJ Styles.

There is only one correct take and that is this: The Undertaker’s entrance at big events will always rule. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/pJYUI46HpF — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 27, 2020

Super Showdown ended in shocking fashion as Goldberg reclaimed the Universal Championship with a victory over “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

The title bout featured a trade-off of Spears (Wyatt took four) and Mandible Claws (Goldberg suffered two), as unstoppable force went head-to-head with immovable object.

However, his win did not go down well with pro-wrestling fans with a lot of them venting their ire on social media.

Here are some of the reactions:-

2003 —> 2020 Who says WWE can’t make new stars? #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/IjRuu970Mj — Captain Ferg (@CaptainFerg) February 28, 2020

All off this is still relevant to this very day pic.twitter.com/eRKwo78Dtt — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) February 27, 2020

Remember when WWE was ignoring their fans and got forced into changing a WrestleMania match and they had Triple H come out and cut a veiled promo about “marks not watching” anymore and they went from 4.5 million viewers to 2.1 million over the next six years me neither man — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 27, 2020

When tho? We don’t want Goldberg We want fresh match ups with up and coming superstars with a story Not washed up has beens like Oldberg beating the most over talent the company has in a squash Bray deserved better.. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/Nl2ybi4aM2 — Aaron Wright (@AaronWright360) February 28, 2020

The Fiend, the best character in WWE for years, has lost the title to Goldberg, a 50-year-old part-timer? Just ridiculous booking by WWE. Atrocious#WWESSD — Chiggy Viggy (@IdlySambhar) February 28, 2020

After a sloppy-looking Jackhammer, Goldberg wins the Universal Championship from Bray Wyatt at #WWESSD. An absolutely ridiculous decision. pic.twitter.com/vha6a2dq96 — GiveMeSport – Wrestling & WWE (@GMS_WWE) February 27, 2020

AJ Styles, 12 years younger then Undertaker – Taker wins in 7 seconds Ricochet, 11 years younger then Brock Lesnar – Lesnar wins in 2min Bray Wyatt, 21 years younger then Goldberg – Goldberg wins in 3min Nice to see @WWE building new, young stars heading into Mania.#WWESSD — cj (@tvttedwhiteboy) February 27, 2020

Look, I get it, none of us wanted the Fiend to lose to Goldberg, but at some point don’t you have to accept that WWE doesn’t care what you want? #WWESSD — MSE – Pro Wrestling (@MSEProWrestling) February 27, 2020

WWE Smackdown will air live on Saturday and will possibly more insights as to why the Fiend lost the belt to Goldberg.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd