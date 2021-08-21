WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch in India?

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming: The standout event of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) calendar is finally back. WWE SummerSlam 2021 is set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday.

The event, featuring some of the biggest stars of the ring, has ten blockbuster matches scheduled for August 22. The biggest attraction is the one between former WWE champion John Cena and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Bobby Lashley and Goldberg will also be up against each other for the WWE title. On the other hand, RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. will be up against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat encounter. Bianca Belair will hope to defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship title against Sasha Banks.

See how @WWERomanReigns and @JohnCena’s accolades stack up ahead of their title showdown THIS SATURDAY at #SummerSlam. @HeymanHustle Roman Reigns vs. John Cena: By the Numbers👇 pic.twitter.com/6K5dbh0jH3 — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2021

Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H (c)

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair (c)

Smackdown Tag-Team Championship: The Mysterios vs The Usos (c)

Raw Tag-Team Championship: Randy Orton and Riddle vs AJ Styles and Omos (c)

United States Championship: Damian Priest vs Sheamus (c)

Universal Championship: John Cena vs Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Championship: Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley (c)

Singles Matches: Seth Rollins vs Edge, Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie, Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal

Look back at some of the most DOMINANT wins in #SummerSlam history! pic.twitter.com/mrQnvjjyQ9 — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2021

When will the WWE SummerSlam 2021 take place?

The WWE SummerSlam 2021 will take place on Monday, August 22.

Where will the WWE SummerSlam 2021 take place?

The WWE SummerSlam 2021 will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

What time does the WWE SummerSlam 2021 begin?

The WWE SummerSlam 2021 will begin at 3.30 AM IST and the main show will start at 5.30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the WWE SummerSlam 2021?

The WWE SummerSlam 2021 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Test 1 HD (English), Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi).

How do I live stream the WWE SummerSlam 2021?

The WWE SummerSlam 2021 will be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch live commentary and updates on indianexpress.com.