SummerSlam 2020 results: The Fiend wins Universal title, Roman Reigns returns with spears

WWE SummerSlam 2020 results, highlights: The PPV ended with a good storyline.

WWE SummerSlam 2020 results, highlights: The Fiend beat Braun Stowman for the Universal Championship but it was Roman Reigns who grabbed headlines as the show came to a thrilling close.

Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt – Falls Count Anywhere Universal Championship Match: Strowman began on the attack but Wyatt was too cunning with his moves. But what completely turned the tables in favour of The Fiend was the introduction of a toolbox.

Strowman grabbed a box cutter and cut away the padding from the ring apron only to be hit with two Sister Abigails on the exposed wood. That was too much for The Monster to handle, giving Wyatt the victory and the Universal title.

But after the match, Roman Reigns made a shocking return, as he ran into the ring and slayed The Fiend with a spear and then hitting the same move to Strowman.

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton – WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre is still WWE Championship. After an excellent match, he pinned Randy Orton with a rollup. This was the opposite of the earlier Rollins/Mysterio match. There weren’t any spectacular spots, but a lot of fantastic wrestling. From start to finish, this was smooth, well paced and intense.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins — Street Fight

Seth Rollins and Murphy (Source: Twitter/WWE) Seth Rollins and Murphy (Source: Twitter/WWE)

With very little experience, Rollins was considered a favourite to win the contest and so it was. After dominating the initial part of the match, kendo sticks, the weapon that has been in regular use by both the superstar, was introduced into the attack.

Dominik used it first, beating Rollins and leaving marks on his back. However, in a bid to try something fancy, Dominik lost his grip from the contest. The stick was then used by Rollins in the same manner with Dominik feeling the pain.

Rollins controlled most part of the match, but the proceedings were soon interrupted with Dominik’s mother trying to make her way to ring. She was then stopped by Rey, leaving son Dominik alone at the hands of Rollins and his alliance Murphy.

After taking down Dominik, both Rollins and Murphy then goes on to attack Rey, giving a chance for Dominik to recover.

However, despite hitting Rollins with a six-one-nine, Dominik fails to overpower the Monday Night Messiah, as he eventually goes on to win the match.

Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza – Raw Tag Team Championship Match

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd