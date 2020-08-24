WWE SummerSlam 2020 Live Updates, Results: The Fiend rises, PPV begins

WWE SummerSlam 2020 Live Streaming Online: At Summerslam, The Fiend will rise. (wwe.com)

WWE SummerSlam 2020 Live Streaming Online, Updates, Results: “The Monster” Braun Strowman will defend the Universal Championship against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The match was also announced as a Falls Count Anywhere Match, as Strowman and Wyatt will have free reign over the WWE ThunderDome to try and brutally settle the rivalry.

When Strowman and Wyatt last crossed paths, the Universal Champion returned to his old stomping grounds at the Wyatt Swamp, where he endured a snake bite, being tied up in a chair, and a haunting image of Alexa Bliss. Other matches include — Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton – WWE Championship Match, Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka among others. Scroll down for all live updates.