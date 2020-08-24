scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 23, 2020
WWE SummerSlam 2020 Live Updates, Results: The Fiend rises, PPV begins

WWE SummerSlam 2020 Live Streaming Online, Updates, Results: The Fiend takes on Braun Strowman tonight.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 24, 2020 3:30:03 am
wwe sumerslam live, wwe sumerslam live updates, wwe summerslam live streaming, wwe sumerslam live resultsWWE SummerSlam 2020 Live Streaming Online: At Summerslam, The Fiend will rise. (wwe.com)

WWE SummerSlam 2020 Live Streaming Online, Updates, Results: “The Monster” Braun Strowman will defend the Universal Championship against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The match was also announced as a Falls Count Anywhere Match, as Strowman and Wyatt will have free reign over the WWE ThunderDome to try and brutally settle the rivalry.

When Strowman and Wyatt last crossed paths, the Universal Champion returned to his old stomping grounds at the Wyatt Swamp, where he endured a snake bite, being tied up in a chair, and a haunting image of Alexa Bliss. Other matches include — Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton – WWE Championship Match, Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka among others. Scroll down for all live updates.

Live Blog

WWE SummerSlam 2020 Live Updates, Results:

03:30 (IST)24 Aug 2020
WWE SummerSlam: MATCH CARD SO FAR

* "The Monster" Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt - Universal Championship Match
 
* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton – WWE Championship Match
 
* The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza – Raw Tag Team Championship Match
 
* Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins — Street Fight
 
* Apollo Crews vs. MVP – United States Title Match
 
* Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka
 
* Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville – Hair vs. Hair Match
 
Bayley vs. Asuka – SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

03:26 (IST)24 Aug 2020
WWE SummerSlam 2020 Live

Hello and Welcome! SummerSlam is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. It is scheduled to take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. It will be the thirty-third event under the SummerSlam chronology.

At WWE SummerSlam 2020, Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville (No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE Match) is the kick-off match. Among the other matches, Dominik Mysterio battles Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at SummerSlam 2020 as Dominik looks for retribution after The Monday Night Messiah’s brutal attacks on his father, Rey Mysterio. Apollo Crews and MVP to meet in United States Championship rematch at SummerSlam.

