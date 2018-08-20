Follow Us:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Results: Complete list of winners from WWE SummerSlam 2018

SummerSlam 2018 Results: Here are all the results from SummerSlam 2018 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 20, 2018 3:45:14 am
SummerSlam 2018  is taking place in Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Source: WWE)
WWE’s biggest event of the summer is upon us and some of the biggest battles will finally witness a telling end. This is the fourth consecutive year that SummerSlam comes to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The headline event is Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. While AJ Styles will defend his WWE title against Samoa Joe in another battle of epic proportions. Apart from this, the  Raw Women’s Championship will be defended by Alexa Bliss against Ronda Rousey. The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line when Dolph Ziggler takes on Seth Rollins. Shinsuke Nakamura defends his United States Championship against the charismatic Jeff Hardy. On paper, Summerslam is shaping up to be as good as Wrestlemania but will it live up to expectations? Depends entirely on how the pay per view pans out.

WWE SummerSlam 2018 LIVE UPDATES

SummerSlam 2018 Results:

* KickOff – Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega def. Rusev and Lana

* Kickoff – Cedric Alexander (c) def. Drew Gulak (For the Cruiserweight Championship)

 

Matches to follow:

Kickoff – The B-Team vs The Revival (For Raw Tag Team Championship)

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs Jeff Hardy (For United States Championship)

Carmella (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (For the Smackdown Women’s Championship)

Daniel Bryan vs The Miz

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs Seth Rollins (For the Intercontinental Championship)

Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs The New Day (For the Smackdown Tag Team Championship)

Finn Balor vs Baron Corbin

Alexa Bliss (c) vs Ronda Rousey (For the Raw Women’s Championship)

AJ Styles (c) vs Samoa Joe (For the WWE Championship)

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns (For the Universal Championship)

(The results will be updated as and when they come)

