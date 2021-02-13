WWE SmackDown: The field is set for Elimination Chamber Match

After Roman Reigns revealed that he would defend his Universal Title against the winner of the Elimination Chamber Match rather than inside the structure, six Chamber combatants were established and ended up in a brawl as SmackDown went off the air. Plus, Apollo Crews ruined an Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge Match between Big E and Shinsuke Nakamura, and Seth Rollins returned to the blue brand in a chaotic fashion.

Roman Reigns to face the winner of SmackDown’s Elimination Chamber Match on the same night After Edge humiliated Universal Champion Roman Reigns last Friday by not declaring him the main event of WrestleMania, The Rated-R Superstar traveled to Raw and explained that he will wait until after WWE Elimination Chamber to pick which World Champion he will challenge at WrestleMania.

Just to make things interesting… https://t.co/cOdiFRS6Ku — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 13, 2021

Although WWE Official Adam Pearce initially planned for The Head of the Table to defend the Universal Title inside the Elimination Chamber the same way that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre would, Special Council Paul Heyman used a technicality to explain that Reigns would not complete in the Chamber. Instead, Reigns will face the winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match on the spot at the Feb. 21 pay-per-view.

Seth Rollins returned to SmackDown with a brutal assault on Cesaro

Returning to SmackDown for the first time since Survivor Series, Seth Rollins claimed that having a baby had changed him.

The way you can tell he’s really loving being a dad. This was so sweet. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Hy9wEkAHxU — Tash🏳️‍🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) February 13, 2021

Before long, he once again declared himself the leader of the locker room in true SmackDown Savior fashion, causing the gathered Superstars to take their leave. Cesaro stuck around longer than most and made Rollins believe that he had heard his message, but when The Swiss Superman turned his back on him as well, Rollins snapped and unleashed an unhinged beatdown on the departing competitor.

Other results-

Sami Zayn & King Corbin def. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio to qualify for Elimination Chamber

Big E def. Shinsuke Nakamura in an Intercontinental Title Open Challenge Match by disqualification

Bayley def. Liv Morgan

The Street Profits def. Otis & Chad Gable

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair humiliated Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Daniel Bryan & Cesaro def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode to qualify for the Elimination Chamber Match