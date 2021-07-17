scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Wwe fans return on SmackDown: Kevin Owens steals the show, huge reaction for Roman Reigns

As SmackDown emanated in front of a live audience for the first time in a year-and-a-half, WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon enthusiastically welcomed the WWE Universe.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 17, 2021 10:03:41 am
The WWE Universe came home to SmackDown! Although Universal Champion Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated Edge & The Mysterios, The Rated-R Superstar sent a painful post-match message to The Head of the Table heading into WWE Money in the Bank. Plus, Bianca Belair retained the SmackDown Women’s Title against Carmella, and Seth Rollins picked up a Fatal 4-Way victory over Big E, Kevin Owens and King Shinsuke Nakamura.

Mr. McMahon emerged to welcome the WWE Universe home

Meanwhile, Finn Bálor returned to SmackDown and attacked Sami Zayn Kevin Owens gave a stunning response to Baron Corbin’s request for money.

After Baron Corbin pleaded on his knees with the WWE Universe to help him out of his recent financial troubles through an online fundraising site, Kevin Owens emerged to contribute a Stunner to the cause.

And finally, in the main event 2 it was the Kevin Owens show as he leaped off a ladder, smashing King Nakamura through the SmackDown announce table.

Moments later, Seth Rollins escaped from Big E’s Big Ending attempt and Stomped him down on the ladder to score a huge victory over his fellow SmackDown Money in the Bank Ladder Match competitors.

