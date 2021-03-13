SmackDown results: Chaos descends as Daniel Bryan takes out Edge

A determined Edge came face-to-face with a passionate Daniel Bryan. On The Road to WrestleMania, The Rated-R Superstar found himself in an intense war of words with the Superstar who will challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane, Daniel Bryan.

Universal Title Contract Signing descended into chaos. Edge to battle Uso next week to become the Special Enforcer at WWE Fastlane.

After Roman Reigns cast doubt on Daniel Bryan’s legitimacy to challenge him at WWE Fastlane during the Universal Title Match Contract Signing, The Head of the Table and Jey Uso launched a two-on-one assault on The Leader of the “Yes!” Movement.

This brought Edge to the rescue, who soon suggested he be named the Special Enforcer for the March 21 showdown. When Jey Uso expressed interest in fighting The Rated-R Superstar for that honor, WWE Official Adam Pearce decided to make the match official.

Other Results-

Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio & The Street Profits won the Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Cesaro def. Murphy by Disqualification

Natalya & Tamina def. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair

Big E def. Sami Zayn in an Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge Match