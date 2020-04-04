On Smackdown, The Fiend stalks John Cena in many forms before WrestleMania

ppearing in different parts of the arena, they all insisted that Cena was going to play with them forever after “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is done with him. (Source: WWE) ppearing in different parts of the arena, they all insisted that Cena was going to play with them forever after “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is done with him. (Source: WWE)

Last week, Bray Wyatt challenged John Cena to a “Fun House Match” at WrestleMania. In response, the 16-time World Champion reemerged on the blue brand to discuss the recent challenges facing both the world and WWE, an imminent WrestleMania like no other before and to accept the “ridicule” challenge.

With intense resolve, The Cenation Leader insist that he was going to embarrass “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

As he spoke, Cena was interrupted by Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Firehouse friends, Rambling Rabbit, Huskus The Pig Boy, Mercy The Buzzard and Abby The Witch. Appearing in different parts of the arena, they all insisted that Cena was going to play with them forever after “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is done with him.

Then suddenly, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt appeared high above the ring. Just when it seemed that Cena had a handle on the situation, Bray Wyatt appeared behind him with a haunting “let me in.” Before Cena could react, the lights again went out. When they came back on, Wyatt had vanished without a trace.

Other results-

Daniel Bryan def. Shinsuke Nakamura by Disqualification

Tucker def. Dolph Ziggler by Disqualification

Tamina def. Naomi and Lacey Evans in a Triple Threat Match

“Miz TV” descended into all-out chaos en route to WrestleMania

