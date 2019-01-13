I do not wish to wrestle anymore, says Shawn Michaels

Former WWE Champion Shawn Michaels has dispelled rumours regarding a possible return to Wrestlemania this year and insisted that he does not wish to wrestle anymore. Michaels, who had announced his retirement from the ring in 2010 after losing the Wrestlemania main event clash against The Undertaker, return to team up with Triple H to take on the team of The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia last year. After the clash, the rumours started doing the round that the Heart-Break Kid will return for one-on-one action at Wrestlemania. But speaking to Sky Sports, the wrestler has denied the rumours.

In the Sky Sports Lock Up Podcast, Michaels joked that he was “forced” to make a wrestling return. “They forced me,” he said. “No, it was a really special thing and I really felt that one for a while. I’m good with what I’ve done,” he added.

Addressing his future, the former 4-time World Champion, who is currently working as a coach in Orlando, and is helping out with the company’s new UK Performance Centre, said: “I no longer want to do it any more, the only thing better than having your own Wrestlemania moment is watching and helping someone with theirs.”

“The guys here in the UK, it’s their time to enjoy it and make the most of it,” he added.

Michaels added that he wishes to pass on the torch to the rising talent. “We had our time, we know the potential of so many of these men and women and we know the joy they can have and we want to pass it on,” he said.

The 53-year-old, who had a controversial 22-year long career with the WWE, marred with injuries and addiction problems said that he hopes to inspire the youths to avoid the dark paths in their career. “You can have all of the bells and whistles but you have to have something emotional. I let the young athletes know not to think for one second I wasn’t scared, I wasn’t intimidated, I was Mr Tough,” he said.

“I was the kid who had the dream and sat in the locker room thinking “my goodness” next to Ric Flair and others. We want them to know all of that stuff is ok, to let all of those guards down and do all we can,” he added.