Saudi Arabia rejects Alexa Bliss vs Natalya in WWE Super Showdown: Reports

Saudi Arabia will not host the proposed historic encounter between WWE superstars Natalya and Alexa Bliss reportedly at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

Saudi Arabia wouldn’t let @AlexaBliss_WWE or @NatbyNature wrestle… so when will Evolution be? #givewwewomenachance — Abigail Miko (@MimzyRabbit) 7 June 2019

This is even after Bliss and Natalya took a trip to Saudi Arabia hoping they would get permission to compete at the event. However, the decision to put on a match seems to have been shelved.

Advertising

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline shared a post on Twitter and stated that it was the Saudi Arabian government which did not allow the WWE the permission to conduct the fight. Or else it would have been the first women’s wrestling match to ever take place in the country.

@AlexaBliss_WWE its messed up that its against the law in saudi arabia for women to perform in a wrestling match. Saudi arabia needs to do more to insure that womens rights are protected. — Mo Gelber (@MoGelber) 7 June 2019

Earlier, Natalya and Bliss flew down to Saudi Arabia, with the Saudi government reportedly giving the indication at one point that it would approve the match before altering its stance.

Saudi Arabia’s customs limit what women can do in a public forum. However, last year WWE brought Renee Young as a commentator at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, Triple H had spoken to The Independent last year, and said, “While, right now, women are not competing in the event, we have had discussions about that and we believe and hope that, in the next few years, they will be. That is a significant cultural shift in Saudi Arabia.