Friday, April 16, 2021
Samoa Joe, Mickie James, and others react after their WWE release

Samoa Joe bid adieu by making a reference to WWE's infamous 90-day non-compete clause, and also had a little fun with CM Punk on social media.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 16, 2021 11:59:18 am
wwe, samoa joeSamoa Joe bid adieu to WWE. (File/WWE)

WWE, on Thursday, announced the release of several superstars from its roster including Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, and Mojo Rawley.

Other wrestlers who received their release include Kalisto, Chelsea Green, Bo Dallas, Wesley Blake, and Tucker.

In a statement released the company said, “WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Mojo Rawley, Bo Dallas, and Wesley Blake as of today April 15, 2021.”

“We wish them the best in all of their future endeavors,” the statement added.

The releases come just days after WrestleMania 37 which was held over the last weekend in Tampa, Florida.

Joe bid adieu by making a reference to WWE’s infamous 90-day non-compete clause, and also had an interaction with CM Punk on social media.

Here are how the wrestlers reacted to the development:

Overall, WWE released 10 wrestlers from their contracts.

