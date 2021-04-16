Samoa Joe, Mickie James, and others react after their WWE release

WWE, on Thursday, announced the release of several superstars from its roster including Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, and Mojo Rawley.

Other wrestlers who received their release include Kalisto, Chelsea Green, Bo Dallas, Wesley Blake, and Tucker.

1 year ago, one of the saddest days in Wrestling History. The release of +30 WWE employees. pic.twitter.com/hJfv80VS78 — Broken Tavo (@BrokenWWESC) April 15, 2021

In a statement released the company said, “WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Mojo Rawley, Bo Dallas, and Wesley Blake as of today April 15, 2021.”

“We wish them the best in all of their future endeavors,” the statement added.

The releases come just days after WrestleMania 37 which was held over the last weekend in Tampa, Florida.

Joe bid adieu by making a reference to WWE’s infamous 90-day non-compete clause, and also had an interaction with CM Punk on social media.

Here are how the wrestlers reacted to the development:

No snitching trying to work out this 90 days. https://t.co/tWd5KN6aRf — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 15, 2021

Freedom baby!! — TUCKy (@REALLeviCooper) April 15, 2021

Grateful for the memories. Grateful for the locker room. Grateful for the fans. Grateful for these little keys to my golden handcuffs. You can never expected others vision of you to be big as your own dreams. Thank you @VinceMcMahon #AlwaysBlessedAndGrateful — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 15, 2021

Welcome back, it’s been a while. 💄 pic.twitter.com/AsAuhy6RdL — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 15, 2021

Overall, WWE released 10 wrestlers from their contracts.