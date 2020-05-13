Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Sami Zayn forced to vacate WWE Intercontinental title, fans voice their concern

Sami Zayn has been stripped of his Intercontinental Championship and a tournament will start on SmackDown for the vacated title.

Updated: May 13, 2020 10:03:32 pm
Sami Zayn was forced to vacate his title Intercontinental Champion.

Sami Zayn was forced to vacate his WWE Intercontinental title. Zayn, who had won the title in March this year, last appeared in the ring at WrestleMania 36. He defended his title against Daniel Bryan at the grandest stage of them all. His reign lasted 65 days.

With Zayn leaving the company, a tournament will start on SmackDown for the vacated title.

WWE confirmed the development and said that a new champion will be announce on Friday night SmackDown.

However, the development has gone down well with a section of fans who pointed out that the company didn’t do the same with Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, whose division is in the process of crowning an Interim Champion.

Fans voice their concern-

