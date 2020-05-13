Sami Zayn forced to vacate WWE Intercontinental title, fans voice their concern

Sami Zayn was forced to vacate his title Intercontinental Champion. Sami Zayn was forced to vacate his title Intercontinental Champion.

Sami Zayn was forced to vacate his WWE Intercontinental title. Zayn, who had won the title in March this year, last appeared in the ring at WrestleMania 36. He defended his title against Daniel Bryan at the grandest stage of them all. His reign lasted 65 days.

With Zayn leaving the company, a tournament will start on SmackDown for the vacated title.

WWE confirmed the development and said that a new champion will be announce on Friday night SmackDown.

However, the development has gone down well with a section of fans who pointed out that the company didn’t do the same with Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, whose division is in the process of crowning an Interim Champion.

As announced on WWE Backstage, Sami Zayn has been stripped of the Intercontinental title and there will be a tournament to crown a new champion. Zayn made the decision to stop attending tapings during the Covid-19 pandemic after WWE gave talent the option to do so. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 13, 2020

They really did this to punish Sami for worrying about his health during a pandemic huh? Because I don’t remember Andrade getting stripped after he was suspended — Ctrl9 (@CtrlTRS) May 13, 2020

BREAKING NEWS:@SamiZayn is unable to compete and defend the Intercontinental Championship, therefore @WWE has declared the title vacant. A tournament to crown a new Champion will begin on Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. pic.twitter.com/5qZgUyL9rC — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 13, 2020

Hope everyone is doing okay. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 12, 2020

Fans voice their concern-

.@SamiZayn is one of the best wrestlers in the WWE. He is one of the best human beings in pro wrestling. He cares about the world. I’m genuinely angry that the company has stripped him of the IC Championship. Make the jump to AEW, Sami. You’ll be more appreciated. I support you. pic.twitter.com/1OGO5Y4SFo — WE WANT TABLES! (@KayfabeGimmick) May 13, 2020

