WWE: Ruby Riott undergoes first of two shoulder surgeries

Ruby Riott had not featured on a WWE show since the week of April 21 (appearing in house shows up until the WWE’s journey to the United Kingdom). It wasn’t clear why she hadn’t featured in any prominent programs since.

But WWE have opened the lid on that absence by revealing that the WWE Superstar had shoulder injury and underwent surgery on the right shoulder recently.

WWE said in a brief statement, “Raw Superstar Ruby Riott underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a bilateral injury to her right shoulder, WWE.com can confirm.”

Riott will receive surgery for the same injury on her left shoulder at a later date.”

Join WWE.com in wishing Ruby a speedy recovery!”

Riott posted an image on Instagram with the caption, “One down, one to go” while wearing a sling. It seems unlikely that she’d be back in action anytime soon.