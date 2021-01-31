Royal Rumble 2021: The road to Wrestlemania begins here

Royal Rumble 2021 Preview: When the Rumble comes calling there is an excitement in the air that accompanies the pay-per-view. With Wrestlemania on the horizon, Royal Rumble is the ticket to the grandest stage of them all.

For fans the question on everybody’s mind is who will emerge from the namesake beating the 29 other contestants? Which Superstars will leave the pay-per-view as champions? What are WWE’s plans for WrestleMania? Nearly all of those answers will be revealed in the upcoming show. Before that here is a look back at all that is about to unfold–

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Carmella – At Royal Rumble, SmackDown Woman’s Champion Sasha Banks will once again lock horns with the dangerous Carmella. Does Carmella have what it takes to make Boss Time “untouchable” on The Road to WrestleMania?

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax – At Royal Rumble, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair & Asuka will battle Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax in a rematch for the illustrious titles. Considering the individual issues currently plaguing all four Superstars, it is unclear which team will emerge victorious.

At one time, it seemed almost inconceivable that there was any tandem that could unseat the dominant combination of Baszler & Nia. That all changed at WWE TLC when Raw Women’s Champion Asuka revealed Charlotte Flair as her surprise partner to lay claim to the gold.

Meanwhile, although Flair and Asuka’s partnership seems much more solid than their imminent challengers, they both will head into Royal Rumble with their own distractions.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg- Goldberg rolled into Raw Legends Night with a challenge for the WWE Champion.

After Drew McIntyre defeated Keith Lee in his latest title defense, Goldberg barreled into Raw Legends Night with a challenge for The King of Claymore Country. The following week, McIntyre accepted the WWE Hall of Famer’s proposition, and the WWE Championship bout will indeed take place at the Royal Rumble event.

After winning last year’s Royal Rumble Match, will McIntyre recapture the same magic as WWE Champion? Or will Goldberg claim the title that has eluded him throughout his storied career?

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing Match) – Following a surprise move by WWE Official Adam Pearce, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will once again go head to head with Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble in a Last Man Standing Match.

Week after week, Reigns has engineered a steady stream of mayhem on Friday Night SmackDown, with Owens standing as one of the single toughest elements of resistance against The Head of the Table. The brutal rivalry included a vicious TLC Match and a savage Steel Cage showdown.

Royal Rumble Match (M)- Thirty Superstars will fight for the opportunity at sports-entertainment immortality when the 2021 Royal Rumble Match

The following Superstars have declared for the Royal Rumble Match:

Randy Orton

Edge

AJ Styles

Big E

Daniel Bryan

Sheamus

Jeff Hardy

Bobby Lashley

Jey Uso

Cesaro

The Miz

John Morrison

Otis

Sami Zayn

Shinsuke Nakamura

Dolph Ziggler

Mustafa Ali

Royal Rumble Match – (F)

The following Superstars have declared for the Royal Rumble Match:

Shayna Baszler

Alexa Bliss

Peyton Royce

Bianca Belair

Bayley

Charlotte Flair

Nia Jax

Mandy Rose

Dana Brooke

Tamina

Liv Morgan

Ruby Riott

