WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live streaming: Matches, date and time in India, TV channels, when & where to watch

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Streaming, date and time:

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live streaming: The 2021 Royal Rumble is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for its Raw and SmackDown brand divisions.

It will take place on January 31, 2021, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be the 34th event under the Royal Rumble chronology and will feature WWE’s virtual fan viewing experience called ThunderDome.

Matches to watch out for-

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing Match)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

Royal Rumble Match (M)

Royal Rumble Match (F)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Here is all you need to know about the event-

When will Royal Rumble 2021 take place?

Royal Rumble 2021 will take place on February 1, 2021.

Where is Royal Rumble 2021 taking place?

Royal Rumble 2021 is taking place at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

What time does the Royal Rumble 2021 begin?

Royal Rumble 2021 begins at 04:30 AM IST on the broadcasting channel.

Which TV channel will telecast Royal Rumble 2021 Live?

Royal Rumble 2021 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1HD in English Commentary and Ten 3/3HD in Hindi Commentary.

How do I live stream Royal Rumble 2021?

Royal Rumble 2021 will be live-streamed on the WWE app, and website. You can also track live streaming and updates of the Royal Rumble 2021 on indianexpress.com.