WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Results: Roman Reigns defeats King Corbin, Charlotte Flair wins Women’s rumble

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Results: After weeks of conflict between Roman Reigns and King Corbin, The Big Dog finally had his revenge as he went on to defeat WWE’s resident monarch in the Falls Count Anywhere Match at the Royal Rumble 2020 pay-per-view event at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Monday.

The match kicked-off in the ring with The Big Dog dominating the initial phase of the match. However, as expected the match soon turned into a massive brawl with both the superstars ruthlessly beating each other around the arena. The fans surely had no complaints about the action as Corbin hit Reigns with a powerful chokeslam through the announce table for a near fall.

Meanwhile, the proceeding was interrupted with Th Usos, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode joining themselves in the brawl. However, that didn’t allow Reigns to lose his focus from the match and at one point The Big Dog threw Corbin into a portaloo and tipped it over.

The contest eventually ended with Reigns hitting Corbin with a spear in front of the fans and completing the pinfall over the King.

Both the superstars will once again meet each other in the Rumble later tonight, so there are hopes for a little more in this rivalry.

2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair who entered as the 17th participant in the Women’s Rumble match went on to win the match by eliminating two-times NXT champion Shayna Baszler. The NXT star after eliminating WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix turned her attention towards The Queen and got close from winning the contest. However, Flair used her upper body strength and wrapped her legs around Baszler’s shoulders, while jockeying back and forth on the rope, pulling the NXT star over the top rope.

Bayley retains her Smackdown Women’s Championship title against Lacey Evans

Both Bayley and Lacey Evans don’t waste any time with the latter getting the upper hand in the initial phase of the contest.

However, the SmackDown Women’s Champion counters by hitting Lacey into the turnbuckle and shifted the momentum in her favour.

Evans then tried to fight her way back into the contest as she avoided a dive from Bayley and went on to hit her with a Bronco Buster. She then goes for the Jumping Moonsault but Bayley counters it by getting her knees up at the right moment and quickly rolls up Lacey for the win.

Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan

The Strap match between Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan started off with “The Fiend” whipping the latter with the leather strap. However, it seemed like Bryan had prepared himself for the brutal contest and he too inflicted some damage on the Universal Champion.

However, The Fiend eventually clutches Bryan the Mandible Claw and slammed him for the pinfall to retain his championship.

Other results:

Sheamus defeats Shorty G via pinfall

Andrade retains the US Championship against Humberto Carrillo

