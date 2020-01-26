WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Daniel Bryan seeks redemption, Becky Lynch’s dominance under threat

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 is scheduled to be held at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Source: WWE) WWE Royal Rumble 2020 is scheduled to be held at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Source: WWE)

WWE Royal Rumble 2020: The road to WrestleMania will kick off with the year’s first pay-per-view event Royal Rumble 2020, which is scheduled to be held at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Monday. The winner of the match will get an opportunity to challenge for the WWE title at the WWE’s grandest stage WrestleMania.

A total of thirty superstars from both Raw and SmackDown roster will tussle against each other, with the men’s event being led by current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who will enter the competition as the first entrant.

A similar contest will be fought among the female wrestlers from both the rosters, with the winner getting a chance to challenge for a World Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Apart from these matches, the pay-per-view event will also feature other interesting fights between the superstars for the respective titles.

Universal Championship Strap Match- “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

After going down against Bray Wyatt at Survivor Series in November last year, no one would have anticipated Daniel Bryan to challenge “The Fiend” again. However, that didn’t stop Bryan as he won a triple threat match on SmackDown against The Miz and King Corbin to set up an interesting battle against Bray Wyatt for the Universal Title at Royal Rumble 2020.

Both the wrestlers will now go one-on-one against each other in a Strap Match, where a leather strap will be tied to the wrist of each competitor.

Raw Women’s Championship Match- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka

While Becky Lynch has surely defeated renowned female superstars from both the rosters, there still remains uncertainty over the current Raw Women’s Champion being able to get the better of Asuka in the clash at the Minute Maid Park on Monday.

Becky never seems quite as flustered as when she’s in the ring with the Japanese striker. Most recently, Asuka and her tag team partner Kairi Sane retained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Lynch & Charlotte Flair in a brutal TLC Match.

Falls Count Anywhere Match- Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Roman Reigns and King Corbin will battle in a Falls Count Anywhere Match after weeks of conflict between The Big Dog and WWE’s resident monarch. The feud between the two has turned brutal, with incidents leading to Corbin humiliating Reigns by handcuffing him to the ring and covering him with dog food. In response, Reigns robbed Corbin of the opportunity at the Universal Championship to a frenetic TLC Match.

Other matches:

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match- Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans

Shorty G vs. Sheamus

