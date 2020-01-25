WWE Royal Rumble 2020 live streaming: Date and time in India, matches, when and where to watch

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 live streaming: WWE always plans a few big matches for this show and this PPV is no exception. (Source: wwe.com) WWE Royal Rumble 2020 live streaming: WWE always plans a few big matches for this show and this PPV is no exception. (Source: wwe.com)

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Live Streaming: Royal Rumble (2020) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brands. It will take place on January 26, 2020 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. It will be the thirty-third event under the Royal Rumble chronology.

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Fight Card-

Universal Championship Strap Match- “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Raw Women’s Championship Match- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match- Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans

Falls Count Anywhere Match- Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Shorty G vs. Sheamus

When will WWE WWE Royal Rumble 2020 take place?

WWE WWE Royal Rumble 2020 will take place on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Where is WWE WWE Royal Rumble 2020 taking place?

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 is taking place at Minute Maid Park, Houston Texas.

What time does the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 begin?

WWE WWE Royal Rumble 2020 begins at 4:30 AM IST on the broadcasting channel. The Kick-Off Show will begin at 3.30 AM.

Which TV channel will telecast WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Live?

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1HD in English Commentary and Ten 3/3HD in Hindi Commentary.

How do I live stream WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Live?

WWE WWE Royal Rumble 2020 will be live-streamed on WWE app, and website. You can also track Live streaming and updates of the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 on indianexpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd