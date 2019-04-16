Ronda Rousey is on an ‘impregnation vacation’ with husband Travis Browne

WWE superstar Ronda Rousey has announced that she is on an ‘impregnation vacation’ in an Instagram post from her official account. She will be stepping away from WWE action while she tries to start her family.

On Monday, Rousey posted a photo showing her and husband Travis Browne kissing with the caption, “impregnation vacation.”

Back in January, Rousey had responded angrily to rumours about her leaving the world of wrestling and trying to have a baby. She had said, “I honestly don’t know why [anyone] feels like [they’re] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus,” Rousey said.

“If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day. I really don’t feel like I should have to respond to that kind of thing,” she added. “Leave me and my reproductive organs alone.”

Last week, Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey to claim both titles in the first-ever Women’s main event at WWE Wrestlemania 35.