Roman Reigns set to make WWE return on Raw

Former Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return on Monday Night Raw next week, the WWE announced on Friday. The 33-year-old, who left the company and relinquished his title back in October after he was re-diagnosed with leukemia, will make his first WWE appearance in four months.

Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’l, has reportedly responded well to the treatment and has made several public appearances over the last few months. He was also seen shooting for the movie “Hobbs & Shaw” with his cousin and former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“On Monday, The Big Dog returns to provide an update on his treatment, live in Atlanta,” the WWE said in a statement.

Reigns had initially suffered from the illness 11 years ago. On the October 22 (October 23 in IST) episode of the show, he delivered an emotional speech in front of the live audience and announced his departure from the company to battle with the disease.

Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon too confirmed Reigns arrival on Twitter, and said: “Roman Reigns (aka Joe Anoa’i) will address the status of his fight with leukemia this Monday on Raw.”

Reigns’ return has come at a time when rumours are breaking out that Mr. McMahon is keen on including an appearance from the former two-time Universal Champion making an appearance at Wrestlemania. But so far, no confirmation has been received on the same, although, things could change next Monday on Raw.