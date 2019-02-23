Watch: Ric Flair celebrates surprise birthday party with Chris Jericho, Triple H and more WWE stars

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was in a for a huge surprise on his 70th birthday celebration in Atlanta on Friday as a star-studded list of guests were in attendance. From Triple H and Shane McMahon to Chris Jericho and boxing legend, Evander Holyfield all were present. WWE legends Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and The Nasty Boys were also present. ESPN’s Arash Markazi shared pictures and videos of the event.

A quick trip to Atlanta for Ric Flair’s surprise 70th birthday party. The guest list includes Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Triple H, Shane McMahon, Charles Barkley, Todd Gurley, Evander Holyfield, Dennis Rodman, Chris Jericho, The Nasty Boys, Brad Nessler and like everyone else. pic.twitter.com/AcmyG4Ducx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) 22 February 2019

I thought Ric was going to die two years ago when he was in intensive care in Atlanta. We’re celebrating his 70th birthday tonight in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/MtYR3ZRI1u — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) 22 February 2019

Watching Ric vs. Ricky with Ric and Ricky. The 8-year old me is losing his mind right now. pic.twitter.com/fOSKOoM3AS — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) 22 February 2019

Ric’s speech literally went 30 minutes. Here’s the end of it. pic.twitter.com/OkLVj6myXp — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) 23 February 2019

My childhood on one table. pic.twitter.com/qnVzNZUZd9 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) 23 February 2019

Charles Barkley helping Ric Flair open a present from The Rock’s mom. pic.twitter.com/19YLTGRmEp — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) 23 February 2019

Who wants a piece? pic.twitter.com/lJQcKbhHm9 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) 23 February 2019

Ric Flair’s birthday was a special one after he spent a troubled 2017 with multiple health issues. Flair will officially turn 70 on Monday but the surprise party was held on Friday. On Monday, Flair will appear on WWE Raw in Atlanta and be part of a segment celebrating his milestone birthday.