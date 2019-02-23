Toggle Menu
Watch: Ric Flair celebrates surprise birthday party with Chris Jericho, Triple H and more WWE stars

Ric Flair's birthday was a special one after he spent a troubled 2017 with multiple health issues. Flair will officially turn 70 on Monday but the surprise party was held on Friday.

Ric Flair will appear on WWE Raw in Atlanta and be part of a segment celebrating his milestone birthday. (WWE)

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was in a for a huge surprise on his 70th birthday celebration in Atlanta on Friday as a star-studded list of guests were in attendance. From Triple H and Shane McMahon to Chris Jericho and boxing legend, Evander Holyfield all were present. WWE legends Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and The Nasty Boys were also present. ESPN’s Arash Markazi shared pictures and videos of the event.

Ric Flair’s birthday was a special one after he spent a troubled 2017 with multiple health issues. Flair will officially turn 70 on Monday but the surprise party was held on Friday. On Monday, Flair will appear on WWE Raw in Atlanta and be part of a segment celebrating his milestone birthday.

