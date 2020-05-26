WWE superstar Rey Mysterio to retire at special ceremony next week

WWE superstar Rey Mysterio will draw curtains on his illustrious pro-wrestling career at a special ceremony. (WWE/File Photo) WWE superstar Rey Mysterio will draw curtains on his illustrious pro-wrestling career at a special ceremony. (WWE/File Photo)

WWE superstar Rey Mysterio will draw curtains on his illustrious pro-wrestling career at a special ceremony in the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw on June 1.

The WWE industry made an official announcement in this regard on Twitter earlier this morning, further adding that the ceremony will be conducted by Seth Rollins.

The WWE legend, whose real name is Oscar Gutierrez, made his wrestling debut in Mexico in 1989.

Mysterio, who his renowned for his acrobatic moves and iconic 619, has not featured in a match since May 11 after suffering an eye injury at the hands of Rollins.

Meanwhile, the Monday Night Messiah has called out to injure Humberto Carrillo in similar fashion.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd