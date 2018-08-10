Follow Us:
Friday, August 10, 2018
Renee Young to become first woman commentator for full episode of WWE RAW

Renee Young will step up for Jonathan Coachman on the next episode of Monday Night Raw, with the latter out for another assignment.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 10, 2018 12:19:50 pm
WWE Raw Renee Young will be a guest commentator on the next episode of Monday Night Raw. (Source: WWE)
WWE’s Renee Young will create history on Monday as she will become the first ever woman to act as the commentator for a full episode of Monday Night Raw. The Canadian ring-announcer and broadcast journalist, who recorded her second day of commentary for the Mae Young Classic in Orlando on Thursday, was announced as the substitute for Jonathan Coachman for next week’s episode of Raw, with Coach out fulfilling another obligation.

Young will be a part of the broadcast team for the entire three-hour broadcast, which will feature play-by-play announcer Michael Cole and colour commentator Corey Graves. The trio will call out the final Raw before the SummerSlam pay-per-view, which is slated to take place on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Young said she is excited about the opportunity. “When Michael told me, I was like, ‘This Monday?! What are you talking about?!’ I am so excited for this opportunity. To be sitting with Cole, who has been such a great champion of mine since I’ve been working for WWE, it’s going to be really cool,” she was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Cole also spoke to ESPN and said that Young has broken barriers which were never dreamt of. “I believe this is the first time ever that we have had a woman in the booth for an entire episode of Monday Night RAW. Renee has broken barriers all over the place.” Cole said. “She’s reaching out and doing things that would have never been dreamed of 10 years ago,” he said.

Apart from being the regular interviewer on WWE shows, Young has also hosted WWE pay-per-view kickoff shows and was the primary anchor for post-pay-per-view shows “Talking Smack” and “Raw Talk”. She was also earlier part of the NXT broadcast team along with a various other commentators.

