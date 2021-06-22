WWE Raw Results: New Money In The Bank ladder match participants revealed

WWE Raw Results, Winners, Results, Reaction, and Highlights: WWE’s next pay-per-view will be Money In the Bank and will take place on July 19 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Kofi Kingston is set a showdown with Lashley for the WWE Title at WWE Money in the Bank with the titleholder requesting an opportunity to silence Woods later that night inside Hell in a Cell.

To send a message to his WWE Money in the Bank opponent, Bobby Lashley entered Hell in a Cell for the second time in 24 hours in an attempt to silence Xavier Woods. The All Mighty Champion flexed his muscles with displays of brute strength, but Woods battled back by bludgeoning his opponent with a steel chair, Kendo stick and an elbow drop through a table. When it appeared the WWE Champion may have run out of steam, Lashley hit one crushing Spear on Woods and held onto the Hurt Lock long after MVP had chained closed the doors of the steel structure.

In other results, Riddle def. Drew McIntyre – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. After a seemingly endless series of crushing blows, Riddle rolled up McIntyre and held on for the upset.

John Morrison def. Randy Orton – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. With an injured Miz “bravely” accompanying him at ringside, John Morrison earned his way back into the spotlight of the WWE Title picture.

Ricochet def. AJ Styles – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. In a high-flying showdown between AJ Styles and Ricochet determined the first entrant into the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. With Ricochet down on the mat, The Viking Raiders came storming in to bring chaos to the proceedings. After Erik & Ivar sent Omos flying through the barricades, Ricochet regrouped and countered a Phenomenal Forearm to grab the shocking win.

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.

Asuka & Naomi def. Eva Marie & Doudrop – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.