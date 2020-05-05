WWE RAW: Roman Reigns edited out from WrestleMania highlights package

WWE announcers have been asked not to mention Roman Reigns. (Source: wwe.com) WWE announcers have been asked not to mention Roman Reigns. (Source: wwe.com)

WWE edited Roman Reigns out of a WrestleMania 31 replay on the latest episode of Monday night. A promo clip of the upcoming pay-per-view, Money In The Bank (MITB), featured a count down of the top MITB moments with the #1 slot showcasing the WrestleMania 31 cash-in by Seth Rollins.

It was the main event where Reigns challenge then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar. Towards the end, Rollins came out of nowhere and cashed in the contract and hit the Stomp onto Lesnar to win the title.

Reigns too played an important part as it was his spear which put down the Beast to help Rollins get the three-count. However, WWE’s quick replay of the cash-in did not show Reigns and did not mention him as it cut to Rollins being declared as the winner and new champion.

In reality, he pinned Roman Reigns and not Lesnar.

Reigns has not been in action since withdrawing from WrestleMania 36 over concerns of working during the coronavirus pandemic. His leukemia battles has left him with a weak immune system.

Below is a fan clip of the promo that aired during tonight’s RAW with a very interesting editing decision-

They literally edit out #SethRollins pinning #RomanReigns at Wrestlemania 31 for the WWE Championship wtf?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/5IGPJ1xPRo — Punk Justice (@punkjustice777) May 5, 2020

WWE casually airbrushing Roman Reigns out of a highlights package showing Seth Rollins cashing in MITB to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31… 🤔 There’s three seconds of blank screen as he covers Reigns for the pin 🙃 This is just petty, right? 😩#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/frFQ80sj8S — GiveMeSport WWE & Wrestling (@GMS_WWE) May 5, 2020

Earlier, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer had reported that WWE announcers have been asked not to mention Reigns but removing the former champ from the replay of the top Money in the Bank moments is slightly concerning.

What do you think is going on with Roman Reigns and WWE? Will we ever see the Big Dog again?

