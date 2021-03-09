WWE Raw Results: Lashley debuts new entrance, Orton coughs up in bizarre ending

WWE Raw Results, Winners, Results, Reaction and Highlights: Last week on Raw, Bobby Lashley conquered The Miz in dominant fashion to become the new WWE Champion in a Lumberjack Match. Tonight, the All Mighty titleholder kicked off his reign in a rematch against The A-Lister. Lashley entered the arena with a new entrance celebrating his monumental victory.

Lashley dominated his opposition and just like last week, he made the Miz tap out to the Hurt Lock and win the match.

Bobby Lashley’s new entrance alone deserves a main event spot at Wrestlemania. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XpmGoUdqGd — Eden (@HerRoyalKahnum) March 9, 2021

Braun Strowman is one angry monster, and he wants answers. The Monster Among Men feels like Shane McMahon has been out to get him in recent weeks. From excluding him from the Elimination Chamber Match, to not automatically giving him a WWE Championship opportunity, Strowman has some gripes.

McMahon arrived on RAW and did issue an apology. However, as he made his way out of the ring, it seemed like he had more to say, leaving Strowman slightly bemused.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Sheamus and McIntyre brought the house down with No Disqualification Match. From kendo sticks, steel chairs, this one was a brutal affair. In the end, McIntyre and Sheamus fought to a referee stoppage.

Have a No DQ match they said. It will be fun they said. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ediXcbHP2X — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 9, 2021

In the main event, AJ Styles faced Randy Orton. The Viper, enraged by Styles’ taunts of being weak for allowing Bliss and Bray Wyatt to get in his head, attacked right from the start.

However, towards the end as Orton rose to his feet and teased the RKO, Omos pulled him out of the ring. The arena became engulfed in pink and Bliss appeared on the video screen. She lit a match, igniting flames from the ring post and causing Orton to vomit black again.

This was one of the greatest EXPLOSIONS we’ve ever seen! 💥#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Bp74Kxm567 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 9, 2021

Styles blasted Orton with the Phenomenal Forearm for the pinfall victory.