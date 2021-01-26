WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton RKO’s Alexa Bliss, Edge enters Royal Rumble

WWE Raw Results, Winners, Results, Reaction and Highlights: WWE Monday Night Raw came waltzing back into our lives from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for this coming Sunday night at the very same venue.

Alexa Bliss’ dark, twisted journey brought her to a Raw Women’s Title Match against Asuka on the red brand. After a chilling visit to Alexa’s Playground last week, Bliss had even more demons waiting for The Empress of Tomorrow in their title showdown. Asuka had her hands full trying to overcome the split personalities of Bliss, as The Goddess reemerged, crying late in the match as consciousness seemed to snap back into the Superstar.

As the lights dimmed, a possessed Bliss appeared, and just as the demonic figure was ready to lock in a Mandible Claw on Asuka, Randy Orton arrived out of nowhere. The Viper struck with an RKO and left Bliss’ nightmarish vision of bringing a title to Alexa’s Playground crushed.

“The Rated R Superstar” Edge returned and cut a promo stating that he will be returning to in-ring competition at the Royal Rumble.

Edge was last seen over seven months ago competing against Randy Orton in the “Greatest Match Ever” at WWE Backlash. Edge suffered a torn triceps and has been out of action since June 2020.