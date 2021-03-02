scorecardresearch
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley begins The All Mighty Era with Championship victory

WWE Raw Results, Winners, Results, Reaction and Highlights: Bobby Lashley seized his WWE Title opportunity.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 2, 2021 11:16:40 am
wwe raw resultsWWE Raw Results, Winners, Results, Reaction and Highlights: Bobby Lashley is the new WWE Champion. (Source: WWE)

WWE Raw Results, Winners, Results, Reaction and Highlights: After The Miz tried to delay his showdown with Bobby Lashley at the beginning of the episode, the moment finally came for Bobby Lashley to take out his frustrations and seize his WWE Title opportunity and The All Mighty did not disappoint.

While The A-Lister looked for any possible opening to escape, a lumberjack match with the Raw Superstars on the outside made sure to keep him focused on the task at hand.

With nowhere to run, The Miz fell right into the waiting arms of The All Mighty who clutched in The Hurt Lock to force the tap-out victory. Lashley had grabbed hold of his WWE Championship reign that was 17 years in the making.

Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus went to war, Charlotte Flair announced her WrestleMania ambitions, and more.

Other results-

Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus

Nia Jax def. Naomi

The Hurt Business def. Braun Strowman & Adam Pearce – Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Damian Priest def. Elias

Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler

Riddle & Lucha House Party def. RETRIBUTION

