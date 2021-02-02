WWE Raw Results: Edge slays Orton with help from Alexa Bliss, Sheamus turns on McIntyre

WWE Raw Results: The fall out of Royal Rumble was quite interesting. (Source: WWE Twitter)

WWE Raw Results, Winners, Results, Reaction and Highlights: In the wake of the incredible 2021 Royal Rumble, WWE RAW witnessed the fallout on The Road to WrestleMania. While the Miz promoted Bad Bunny as his guest tonight on “Miz TV,” United States Champion Bobby Lashley battled Matt Riddle, and Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander defended their title against Lucha House Party.

However, what took everyone by surprise, was Sheamus finally turning on Drew McIntyre. It all happened when McIntyre was congratulating the winners from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV), pondering over whether Rumble winner, Edge, would be decided who he will challenge at WrestleMania 37. As it turns out, we’ll be waiting around for that decision.

Sheamus decided to make his way out, seemingly to confront Edge, but he ultimately bided his time and finally turned on McIntyre with a surprise Brogue Kick.

“Everybody knows me as Drew McIntyre’s friend,” Sheamus told Charly Caruso when asked about it backstage. “Let me explain something to you … Drew McIntyre is no longer my friend. And I want the WWE championship.”

In the main event of the episode, it was Randy Orton who went up against Edge in a bid to stop him from main-eventing Wrestlemania. Edge went on the offensive right from the start. As the bout swung to and fro it was ultimately a distraction from Alexa Bliss that helped Edge hit Orton with a devastating spear.

As Randy Orton was setting up for the RKO, Rock-A-Bye-Baby played, and Alexa Bliss was perched on the turnbuckle behind The Viper, seemingly bleeding from the mouth – allowing Edge to get the three count and pick up the win!

Other results:

Matt Riddle wins by disqualification against Bobby Lashley

Xavier Woods def. Mustafa Ali by pinfall

Damian Priest def. The Miz by pinfall

Hurt Business def. Lucha House Party to retain WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.