WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins downs Daniel Bryan before being attacked by Baron Corbin

WWE superstars took to the ring on Monday night Raw in preparation for WWE Stomping Grounds to be held this weekend. Seth Rollins scored a victory over SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan in Raw’s chaotic main event, while Baron Corbin repaid The Beastslayer for his steel chair rampage with a steel-bending barrage of his own that concluded with End of Days in the middle of the ring.

Raw’s headline clash was dominated by powerful statements from all involved – with a massive multiple-Superstar brawl breaking out and forcing the match to be restarted. Rollins came out on top, but the ‘Beastslayer’ will be wary of a new dangerous challenger – Baron Corbin, whose guest referees had been pulverized by Rollins all night long. Stomping Grounds awaits.

HE HAS DONE IT.@WWERollins STOMPS his way to victory over @WWEDanielBryan for the first time in his career! #RAW pic.twitter.com/wRMgCDpCS5 — WWE (@WWE) 18 June 2019

Ricochet defeat The Miz, Braun Strowman, Cesaro and Bobby Lashley in fatal five-way elimination

Ricochet came out on top of a fatal five-way and booked a date with Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds, and the chance to snatch the United States Championship. Ricochet was able to outlast The Miz in one-on-one combat – before Samoa Joe, watching from the sidelines, assaulted Ricochet after the bell. Ricochet staked his claim, with the belt on the line on Sunday.

Becky Lynch defeat Lacey Evans

In a prelude to the Stomping Grounds clash for the Raw Women’s Championship match, Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans locked horns, attempting to intimidate the other competitor – but for all of Evans’words, she was surprised and taken down by swift, deadly moves from the holding champion – and a greater clash awaits on Sunday.

You step into the ring with #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE, you better be ready to FIGHT. #RAW pic.twitter.com/qDqwwDixvD — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) 18 June 2019

The Viking Raiders defeat Russ and Randy Taylor

Erik and Ivar, more popularly known as the Viking Raiders, returned after a brief sabbatical, and took WWE Raw by storm yet again, comfortably, unsurprisingly defeating the local brothers who stood in their way last night. However, this match-up provided drama after the bell rang. 24/7 Champion R-Truth was spotted in disguise with his Mixed Match Challenge partner Carmella. The pair made a quick, chaotic escape – but not before Titus O’Neil could hand Truth a challenge.

The New Day defeat Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (2-out-of-3 Falls Match)

The New Day hijacked the “Sami and Kevin Show”, where Baron Corbin was introducing his choice of referee for next weekend’s clash. The unit of Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods challenged Baron, Kevin and Sami – and with two swift falls, the New Day racked up yet another win. Owens and Zayn will now face off against Woods and Big E at Stomping Grounds.

The Usos defeat Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Twins Jimmy and Jey Uso halted the recuperative act of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (who were even cosplaying as doctors. For the Usos, this was both a piece of sweet revenge and a statement win following a lean patch in Raw.

Roman Reigns brawled with Shane McMahon, Drew McIntyre and The Revival backstage

Roman Reigns finally cracked after all of Shane McMahon’s gloating from backstage, and went out on a hunt for the man who calls himself the “Best in the World”. Reigns took down McMahon out in the arena with ease, leaving him mangled and as a visual statement for Drew McIntyre, who he faces at Stomping Grounds over the weekend.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics def. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

The IIconics needed an assist from SmackDown champion Bayley to prevent themselves from succumbing to the strong challenge of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, with the tag team champions able to pin Cross while Bliss was distracted in her confrontation with Bayley. This ensures Cross will be teamed up with Bliss at Stomping Grounds.