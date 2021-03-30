At Wrestlemania…: Alexa Bliss makes a stunning prediction on WWE RAW

WWE Raw Results, Winners, Results, Reaction and Highlights: Alexa Bliss explained The Fiend was just trapped and revealed Randy Orton’s WrestleMania fate.

Following The Fiend’s hideous reemergence to terrorize and challenge Randy Orton to a match at WrestleMania last week, The Fiend’s twisted cohort, Alexa Bliss, explained what was up with the “Fiend in the Box” on Alexa’s Playground before predicting that The Legend Killer will die at WrestleMania.

Alexa and The Fiend did AMAZING 🔥🔥🔥 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rYk3jFiMUD — Goated C4L 👹😈 (@FireflyGoated91) March 30, 2021

The Hurt Business imploded on Road to WrestleMania

After reiterating the offer that if anyone took down Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania, they’d be rewarded with a WWE Championship Match at The Show of Show, Bobby Lashley took out Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for not getting the job done last week and stated that The Hurt Business is over for them.

Drew McIntyre def. Ricochet; McIntyre def. Mustafa Ali; King Corbin helped Bobby Lashley take out McIntyre

Hungry for an opportunity but not putting much stock in Bobby Lashley’s offer, Ricochet admirably stepped up to battle Drew McIntyre. Nevertheless, McIntyre overcame the highflier with the Claymore Kick. Moments later, The Scottish Warrior responded to a post-match attack by Mustafa Ali by defeating him as well with a second Claymore Kick.

Drew got into a war of words with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, which ended with The All Mighty getting knocked out of the ring. Suddenly, a surprise sneak attack from SmackDown’s King Corbin paved the way for Lashley to punish his WrestleMania opponent with a trio of excruciating Hurt Locks.

Other Results:

Sheamus def. United States Champion Riddle in a non-title match

Braun Strowman def. Jaxson Ryker

Bobby Lashley def. Shelton Benjamin

Xavier Woods def. AJ Styles by Disqualification

Naomi def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler