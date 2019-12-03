WWE RAW: NASCAR champ Kyle Busch wins 24/7 title only to lose it back to R-Truth

WWE RAW: NASCAR Series Cup Champion Busch and Waltrip were called up by R-Truth from the crowd, WWE RAW: NASCAR Series Cup Champion Busch and Waltrip were called up by R-Truth from the crowd,

WWE RAW: NASCAR Series Cup Champion, 2019, Kyle Busch was in attendance at Monday Night Raw. He was present along with Michael Waltrip. In a segment involved with R-Truth, it so happened that the 24/7 champion was running away as usual from his would be title challengers.

It all went down from there as Truth trusted the two drivers and hid beside them. However, competitors of the Andrade vs Eric Young match were having none of it.

At that crucial juncture, with help from two-time Daytona 500 winner and NASCAR personality Michael Waltrip, Busch snuck behind R-Truth.

Busch and Waltrip were called up by R-Truth from the crowd, and Waltrip revealed a referee shirt he was donning to the 24/7 champion under his sweatshirt.

The count to three was completed as Busch pinned down Truth.

Later in the night, it was Truth, who pinned the current holder of the title as the referee counted to three to secure the win.

