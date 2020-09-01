scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
WWE RAW: Despite warning, fan plays KKK/Hitler salute video

The moment was brief but it was caught on camera and later people took to Twitter to point out the incident.

Published: September 1, 2020 6:10:05 pm
wwe raw, wwe raw kkk images, wwe raw hitler salute, kkk images, wwe raw latest newsThe KKK image was displayed during the match between Keith Lee and Dolph Ziggler on Monday night Raw. (Source: WWE)

A week after WWE announced that strong action will be taken against fans displaying inappropriate imagery during broadcasts, a fan still managed to get away by displaying KKK imagery during the match between Keith Lee and Dolph Ziggler on Monday Night Raw.

“This abhorrent behavior does not reflect WWE‘s values and we have zero tolerance for these unacceptable acts. We are working to ban those involved from future events and per our policies, any inappropriate actions result in the removal from the live stream,” WWE had said in a statement last week.

During SummerSlam, another fan had put a “Fire Velveteen Dream” sign and later claimed on Twitter that he was cut off from the ThunderDome.

On Tuesday, the moment was brief but it was caught on camera and later people took to Twitter to point out the incident.

Earlier, Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez reported that to curb this menace, WWE is looking at keeping trusted fans in front of the hard camera.

“I have been told that they are going to be making some changes and I don’t know this for sure but the impression that I get is – when they’ve been doing this for a while, they are going to find some fans that are going to obey the rules no matter what. Maybe they’ve done it for 3 shows already and we’ve had Jesse who was in our chat who was on Raw,” Alvarez said.

Only time will tell if this move will prove to be a success.

 

RAW Results :

Opening Segment Featuring Randy Orton and Keith Lee
Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler
Mickie James vs. Lana (Feat. Asuka on Commentary)
Randy Orton def. Kevin Owens
Cedric Alexander and The Viking Raiders vs. MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley
The Riott Squad vs. The IIconics
Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
Titus O’Neil def. Unnamed Competitors; Riddick Moss def. Titus O’Neil—Raw Underground
R-Truth def. Akira Tozawa—WWE 24/7 Championship
RETRIBUTION Crashes The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Andrade—Tag Team Tornado
Jessamyn Duke def. Avery Taylor; Marina Shafir def. Unnamed Competitor—Raw Underground
Shelton Benjamin def. Apollo Crews—Raw Underground
Randy Orton def. Seth Rollins and Keith Lee to Become No. 1 Contender for WWE Championship
Montez Ford def. Andrade

