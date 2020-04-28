WWE RAW: Jinder Mahal makes a winning return after injury lay-off

Jinder Mahal returned to RAW. (Source: wwe.com) Jinder Mahal returned to RAW. (Source: wwe.com)

Jinder Mahal, ‘The Modern Day Maharaja’, finally returned to the ring after a yearlong hiatus owing to his injury.

Mahal went up against former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa in his return match on RAW last night and despite being out of action for a while, looked in top shape.

The former WWE Champion dominated the Japanese Superstar putting away Tozawa with ‘The Khallas’ and securing the win in a matter of minutes.

Elsewhere, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins made their title showdown at WWE Money in the Bank official in a contract signing that turned chaotic.

Also on the red brand, Nia Jax asserted her dominance ahead of the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal made his return to the ring from injury, and one of Raw’s entrants in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match had his quest for the contract cut short.

RAW Results :

Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black & Apollo Crews def. Andrade, Angel Garza & Austin Theory

Nia Jax bashed Asuka and Shayna Baszler with a ladder

Bobby Lashley def. Denzel Dejournette.

Liv Morgan def. Ruby Riott

United States Champion Andrade def. Apollo Crews

Ricochet & Cedric Alexander def. Ever-Rise

Drew McIntyre turned the tables on Seth Rollins during their contract signing

