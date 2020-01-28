Heel of the Century: Randy Orton ruins Edge’s return to RAW

Randy Orton unleashed a heinous steel chair Con-Chair-To attack that targeted the surgically repaired neck of Edge. (WWE) Randy Orton unleashed a heinous steel chair Con-Chair-To attack that targeted the surgically repaired neck of Edge. (WWE)

Randy Orton just became the most hated man in pro-wrestling. What was set to be a triumphant homecoming for WWE Hall of Famer Edge turned into a shocking scene when The Rated-R Superstar was ruthlessly attacked by Randy Orton moments after The Viper called the returning Superstar his “family.”

The severity of The Viper’s attack can’t be overstated. Returning to the brand where he was forced to retire due to neck injury nine years ago, Edge revealed he had clawed his way back from two surgeries to end his career on his terms.

Although he admitted he was unsure how much time he had left in him, he refused to live in a world of “What if?” and emphasized that grit couldn’t be feigned or fabricated.

Orton arrived to seemingly propose a Rated-RKO reunion (“What if?”), only to RKO The Ultimate Opportunist, leaving the Hall of Famer writhing on the mat and clutching his neck.

But the Apex Predator didn’t stop there, unleashing a heinous steel chair Con-Chair-To attack that targeted the surgically repaired neck of his old friend.

The care and tenderness with which Orton was tending to Edge while teasing stomping on his neck was perhaps the most terrifying Orton’s been on TV in ages.

Indeed that final segment with Edge and Orton was powerful- Orton was conflicted, yet always dangerous.

His heel work was once again top-notch and something that should be admired for the ages. The way he worked with the crowd in San Antonio shows that he is still the best in what he does.

RAW Results :

Drew McIntyre challenged WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania and def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Handicap Match)

Rey Mysterio def. MVP

Aleister Black def. Kenneth Johnson

Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy def. Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe

Humberto Carrillo def. United States Champion Andrade via Disqualification

Charlotte Flair def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka via Disqualification

24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley def. No Way Jose; R-Truth def. Rawley to win the title and Rawley def. Truth to win it back

Liv Morgan def. Lana

Erick Rowan def. Branden Vice

