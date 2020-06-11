‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ at WWE Backlash is a double-edged sword: Randy Orton

Randy Orton will try to win the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. (Source: WWE) Randy Orton will try to win the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. (Source: WWE)

Randy Orton and Edge will continue their vicious feud from WrestleMania 36 into a match billed by WWE as ‘The Greatest Match of All-Time’ at Backlash on Monday.

Even the Viper had to admit that the better man won at Mania but with one major caveat: that the better wrestler didn’t. This took their personal rivalry to the next stage where Orton challenged the Rated-R superstar for a true test of wrestling skills, coining it as ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.’

So will the two be able to pull it off?

Randy Orton laid down a challenge for a true test of grappling skills. (Source: WWE Randy Orton laid down a challenge for a true test of grappling skills. (Source: WWE

Addressing the media in a global conference call ahead of the event, Orton explained how he is viewing the upcoming challenge and how the tagline of the ‘greatest wrestling match’ has only added more pressure to the already heated contest.

“Usually if someone calls a match one of the greatest of all time then ideally it has already taken place. So it does put a bit of extra-pressure and definitely raises the bar for Edge and me. I wasn’t exactly happy when I heard it for the first time. It really makes it hard for us as a talent because expectations are astronomical,” said the 13-time World Champion.

“My opponent has had two performances in the last 10 years and that isn’t a lot. At the same time, I had 1,126. So when u look at those numbers it almost seems impossible to have the greatest wrestling match. But all said and done if I had to chose one guy and to work with it would be Adam Copeland (Edge),” Orton added.

Randy Orton challenged Edge at Backlash. (Source: WWE) Randy Orton challenged Edge at Backlash. (Source: WWE)

But the question on everyone’s mind is will it be the greatest?

“But although expectations are high and although it is unlikely we could have the greatest wrestling match of all time, the fact that pressure is there, it makes it very interesting for a fan. So it is a double-edged sword with positive and negatives and for me, it is better to focus on the positives.”

“Everyone knows we are in a tough spot and that is probably why they will tune in and see how it goes down especially during a pandemic.”

So which one is the greatest match Orton has ever seen?

“Austin vs Rock, Rock vs Hogan. Personally, my Iron man match with John Cena is one that I consider to be good. But Shawn Michaels vs Undertaker at Wrestlemania 25 was tremendous and I think it will be at the top of my list.”

Orton signed with WWE in October 1999. Looking back at his own career, which spans over 20 years now, Orton freely admitted that he ‘didn’t give a shit about anyone but himself’ early in his career. But in recent years, he’s taken great pride passing his knowledge down and the one thing that he takes pride in himself is his consistency.

While Edge got the better of the Viper in the last man standing match at WrestleMania, Orton challenged Edge to another match at Backlash.

If their match at WrestleMania is anything to go by, their match at the upcoming WWE PPV will blow the roof off.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd