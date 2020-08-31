Before Payback, a look at why Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman joined forces

Roman Reigns appears to be the next Paul Heyman Guy. (WWE)

On the August 28 episode of WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman had aligned themselves. Going by the reactions online, fans were only happy for this change which they had been yearning for almost six years.

So did Roman Reigns become a “Paul Heyman Guy” ahead of WWE Payback? Why did the unholy alliance crop up? The answers lie below–

A report from the PW Insider says WWE wants to push Reigns as the top heel. A parallel storyline between the Big Dog and Brock Lesnar may well be on the cards.

If there is one person who can make this in-ring character change a smooth process then it is Heyman. This move is also brilliant for another reason because now Reigns has a person who can deliver promos after promos with amazing ease.

One must also remember that some of Reigns’ best matches came with Lesnar in the opponents’ corner and Heyman close by. In fact on August 13th, 2018, Heyman had seen the future and gave quite an introduction of Reigns as the Universal Champion.

Will Reigns win the Universal Championship and prove this move to be a masterstroke? The WWE Universe is already thrilled with this persona and the answer will come at payback.

Heyman seems already pumped up —

In WWE Payback’s main event, The Fiend will defend his title against Reigns and Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat.

