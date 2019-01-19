Brock Lesnar’s agent trolls ICC for ‘paraphrasing’ his catchphrase to praise MS Dhoni

India wicketkeeper MS Dhoni has reignited his reputation as the finisher after he led India to a win in the series-deciding ODI against Australia at MCG on Saturday. The right-handed batsman hammered 87 runs in 114 balls as India chased down the total of 231 in the final over to register their first ever bilateral series win in Australia.

After the win, ICC’s official Cricket World Cup account tweeted an image of Dhoni with the caption “Eat. Sleep. Finish games. Repeat. Life as MS Dhoni.”

In reply to ICC’s tweet, the manager of current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, decided to remind the cricketing board that they used a phrase which was made famous by him. While promoting his client, Heyman has repeatedly said that Lesnar does only four things: “Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat”. Known for his quirky remarks, Heyman asked for royalties to be transferred to him for using his catchphrases.

“My most (in)sincere compliments to Cricket World Cup for promoting the amazing MS Dhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for WWE #UniversalChampion Brock Lesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency,” he wrote in a reply to the tweet.

My most (in)sincere compliments to @cricketworldcup for promoting the amazing @msdhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency. https://t.co/sGtIALzso1 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) 18 January 2019

Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Finn Balor at the upcoming pay-per-view Royal Rumble next week on Sunday.