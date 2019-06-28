Paul Heyman, Eric Bischoff appointed as executive directors of Raw and SmackDown LIVE

WWE on Thursday appointed Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as executive directors of Raw and Smackdown Live respectively. Heyman has over three decades of experience in the WWE industry. He was the president of the ECW brand from 1993 to 2001. After his stint at ECW, Heyman became a part of WWE and is credited for launching careers of many superstars in the wrestling arena.

Eric Bischoff, on the other hand, was president of WCW and also was the General Manager of Raw from 2002 till 2005. While he was in charge at RAW, he successfully roped in some of the biggest superstars in the WWE industry and was also involved in the creative process of New World Order (nWO) storyline.

Many WWE superstars took to Twitter to share their reactions. One of the prominent figures of the industry and current WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins also reacted to this development. “The Bish is back”, the wrestler tweeted on his official Twitter handle.

Multiple superstars will clash in the upcoming WWE pay-per-view event ‘Extreme Rules.’ The event will take place on July 14 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.