‘She is very unsafe’: Nia Jax slammed after Kairi Sane sustains head injury on WWE Raw

Nia Jax and Kairi Sane battled each other in this week’s episode of WWE Raw but what fans saw on their screen was not all that really happened. The feud was competitive and quite interesting as the two went at each other until Sane took a bump into the ring steps. While fans could only see Sane fall to the ground, WWE cut to the crowd as Sane quickly rolled back in the ring where Nia Jax hit a legdrop and won the match.

However, what actually happened was that Sane was busted open which forced WWE to stop the match and attend to her.

However, this did not go unnoticed on the internet and fans have made scathing remarks on Jax ( real name Savelina Fanene) and her work. The incident comes just a month after the 35-year-old was accused of being “dangerous” in the ring after she threw Kairi Sane neck first into the turnbuckle.

Now with this incident, it does seem like Jax has rubbed the WWE Universe the wrong way again with several of them pointing out that she has been involved in botches before-

This woman is a god damn menace. There has to come a time where someone in that company realizes that it’s not just “accidents”, it’s recklessness. Who hasn’t she hurt at this point?#WWERAWpic.twitter.com/IPxTER1fg5 — Dick Van Klondike (@DickVanKlondike) June 2, 2020

For anybody who might have missed it, this is the head injury to Kairi Sane caused by Nia Jax, who botched an irish whip into the steel steps. I’ll say that Nia Jax is a very unsafe worker. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eNOMclJygA — big gang (@chrisward4567) June 2, 2020

This is really hard to see. Kairi is such an innocent and caring person, and to see her get hurt by such a careless individual pisses me off. Jax needs some type of training or something, because she just keeps making mistake after mistake. 😡 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JWFiOwTFOc — CONNER🇨🇦 (@vancityconner) June 2, 2020

This is what Nia Jax did to Kairi Sane, no amount of editing can hide this. The woman should not be in a wrestling ring. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/oDP2vbvRom — Zande (@KingZairois) June 2, 2020

You are strong. I have lost to you many times. I am small and you may think I’m weak.

However, you can never beat my heart. I will get back up again. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/leXMwuiifO — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated there has been no potential backstage heat on Jax

“Everyone I have talked to have said that no one is blaming Nia Jax. This was not Nia Jax’s fault even though other things have been. Basically, Kairi Sane got whipped into the ring steps. One person said that she may have stumbled, she was trying to take it on her side, she did take it on her side. Her head did hit the steps. One person told me she was in control of her bump and she made it look too good.

“[Kairi Sane] was trying to avoid her head hitting the steps, her head hit the steps. She was bloodied up. She was knocked silly. She’s okay — now okay doesn’t necessarily mean she doesn’t have a concussion. I don’t know if she does or if she doesn’t, but she’s okay. If she has another concussion you know coming off of the last one it’s not that okay.”

RAW Results :

Seth Rollins’ retirement ceremony for Rey Mysterio was interrupted by Aleister Black

Aleister Black def. Seth Rollins

Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens ended when Andrade and Angel Garza interfered

Apollo Crews & Kevin Owens def. Andrade & Angel Garza

The Viking Raiders def. The Street Profits in a game of Bowling, 131-130

Billie Kay def. Nikki Cross

Rey Mysterio & Dominick responded to Seth Rollins

R-Truth def. Rob Gronkowski to win the 24/7 Championship

Nia Jax def. Kairi Sane

Charlotte Flair def. Asuka by Count-Out

Drew McIntyre def. MVP

