After 24-second Royal Rumble return, MVP hints at retirement

Former United States Champion MVP, who made a return to ringside in WWE’s first pay-per-view event of the year Royal Rumble 2020, stated that he will soon announce his retirement from the industry.

The wrestler stated that his match against Rey Mysterio this week on Monday Night Raw was his ‘final WWE match’ and it was a great way to end the chapter.

Sharing a picture on Instagram on Wednesday night, MVP wrote: “One for the history books. My FINAL WWE match took place on Monday Night RAW against my close friend and legend @619iamlucha A great way to close out that chapter. The end of my career looms larger every month. It’s been one HELL of a ride! I’m not finished just yet. But soon. Very soon. Thank you @wwe and the #wweuniverse for all the love!!! What an amazing week I’ve had.”

Lost in the chaos of Rated-R superstar Edge’s Royal Rumble return, MVP made a surprise entry at number 12 but his appearance was cut short by current WWE champion Brock Lesnar. It took Lesnar just 24 seconds to toss MVP out of the top rope. He then lost to Mysterio on RAW the next night.

MVP’s brief return to the ring was on the cards, with reports emerging that he would continue for a little after Royal Rumble. He also thanked Rey for after the pay-per-view event and stated that he returned just so his son could see him wrestle.

