WWE Money In The Bank 2021: John Cena’s ‘heartfelt speech’ after MITB went off air

WWE Money In The Bank 2021 Results: John Cena returned after the main event.

WWE Money In The Bank 2021 Results, Winners, Results, Reaction, and Highlights: Moments after Seth Rollins helped assure that Universal Champion Roman Reigns overcame Edge, John Cena returned to stand toe-to-toe with The Head of the Table.

John Cena will also open Raw after his stunning WWE Money in the Bank return.

The 16-time World Champion’s jaw-dropping reemergence at WWE Money in the Bank sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, and Cena will kick off Monday Night Raw to explain why he chose now to return.

The WWE Universe erupted at the sight of Cena, who stole the moment from victorious Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

He also addressed the WWE Universe after MITB went off the air.

I don’t even watch Wrestling anymore, but I still pop for moments like this. Brings out my inner child. How can you not love John Cena? #MITB pic.twitter.com/g8Jzdt9hti — Emaad (@Emaad13) July 19, 2021

Here’s John Cena talking to the live crowd once #MITB went off the airpic.twitter.com/rwY6m8l9QH — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) July 19, 2021

After #MITB went off the air John Cena gave a heartfelt speech to us in the crowd. He said he’s back, that this is not a one night only but the first of many, and thanked us for coming. Goosebumps. CENA IS BACK BABY! #WWEMITB pic.twitter.com/VSotlmk6V1 — Shashank (@gutter_hero) July 19, 2021

John Cena addressed the WWE crowd after #MITB went off air (via @Imboredbrother)pic.twitter.com/OYHiuxvZVr — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) July 19, 2021

Plus, Nikki A.S.H. and Big E emerged victorious in their respective Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley dominated Kofi Kingston, Charlotte Flair reigned supreme over Rhea Ripley to reclaim the Raw Women’s Championship, The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a Kickoff slugfest against The Mysterios and more.

Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Kofi Kingston to retain the WWE Championship. It was pure dominance by Lashley as he completely destroyed Kofi in half. He looked like an absolute monster against Kofi who barely got any offense against Lashley. Lashley vs Kofi Kingston accomplished its goal of putting over Lashley, but I wish they gave Kofi just a bit more.

The crowd chanting “one more time” after Bobby delivered two devastating Dominators to Kofi. Lashley needed to do that to earn those reactions. That dominance makes him look good going forward in the live crowd era.

This wasn’t a championship match. This was an assassination by the hands of Bobby Lashley #MITB pic.twitter.com/jiWViJ7NXs — Combat Academia (@CombatAcademia) July 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Big E won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, taking one giant step toward the World Title opportunity that’s eluded him his entire career.

Nikki ASH won the Money in the Bank briefcase (among the female superstars) by climbing the ladder and retrieving the briefcase. All the six competitors were aiming for the case at the top of the ladders now. Cross ran in and climbed up with and unhooked the briefcase and secure the win and leave everyone in shock.

Hey, some people may not like this, but I really am proud and glad for Nikki really. This is a big step up for her. I have high hopes. #MITB pic.twitter.com/jYT8uD13OW — ᴘᴜɴᴋᴇʀ #FreePalestine (@PunkerSZN) July 19, 2021

Nikki winning #MITB Briefcase! What an ending that was 😂 pic.twitter.com/IsrchRI63N — Macho T 💪 #WWE2K22 (@ItsMachoT) July 19, 2021

The Usos won by pinfall with a double-team schoolboy pin on Rey Mysterio to win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The Usos’ victory marks their fifth reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions and seventh tag team title win overall.

AJ Styles & Omos win by pinfall with a chokebomb from Omos on Erik to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.

The Usos def. Rey & Dominik Mysterio to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Kickoff Match)

Nikki A.S.H. won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos def. The Viking Raiders

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley def. Kofi Kingston

Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley to win the Raw Women’s Championship

Big E won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Universal Champion Roman Reigns def. Edge; John Cena returns to stand toe-to-toe with Reigns