WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Live Stream, Results: SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Live Stream, Results, Updates Online: WWE superstars are set to climb the corporate ladder for Money in the Bank Ladder matches. There are only a few certainties in life, and one of those is complete mayhem during a Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
The chaos hits a whole new level as this year’s competitors will have to traverse the halls, offices, and boardrooms of WWE Headquarters to reach the briefcase located upon the roof of the multi-story building. Scroll down for WWE Money in the Bank live updates-
SmackDown Women's Championship Match-
Bobby Lashley stands tall-
Tonight's WWE Championship match at #MITB is a match between the 2 most recent men’s Royal Rumble winners. The first time in WWE history that the two most recent Royal Rumble winners had a singles match against one another was at WrestleMania X, when Lex Luger took on Yokozuna.
That was a really fun match, The New Day retains their SD tag titles. The Smackdown Tag Division is so talented and when it gets the chance it always delivers, I just wish the booking was better.
Gran Metalik has always been the man in the ring. Some awesome tag team wrestling on display there! My money is on the Lucha house party...
Flying-High!
A fatal four-way to begin with for the SmackDown tag titles with New Day defending against Lucha House Party, Miz & John Morrison and The Forgotten Sons-
Hardy Wins!
It's time for the first match of the night with Jeff Hardy taking on Cesaro on the Kickoff Show.
