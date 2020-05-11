Follow Us:
WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Live Stream, Results: SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Live Stream, Results, Updates Online: At MITB, the chaos hits a whole new level.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 11, 2020 5:12:33 am
WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Live Stream, Results, Updates Online: WWE superstars are set to climb the corporate ladder for Money in the Bank Ladder matches. There are only a few certainties in life, and one of those is complete mayhem during a Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The chaos hits a whole new level as this year’s competitors will have to traverse the halls, offices, and boardrooms of WWE Headquarters to reach the briefcase located upon the roof of the multi-story building. Scroll down for WWE Money in the Bank live updates-

Live Blog

WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Live Results, Updates 

05:11 (IST)11 May 2020
Bayley © vs Tamina Snuka

SmackDown Women's Championship Match-

05:09 (IST)11 May 2020
Lashley wins!

Bobby Lashley stands tall-

04:59 (IST)11 May 2020
STAT ATTACK

Tonight's WWE Championship match at #MITB is a match between the 2 most recent men’s Royal Rumble winners. The first time in WWE history that the two most recent Royal Rumble winners had a singles match against one another was at WrestleMania X, when Lex Luger took on Yokozuna.

04:53 (IST)11 May 2020
The New Day retains

That was a really fun match, The New Day retains their SD tag titles. The Smackdown Tag Division is so talented and when it gets the chance it always delivers, I just wish the booking was better.

04:50 (IST)11 May 2020
Frantic Pace

Gran Metalik has always been the man in the ring. Some awesome tag team wrestling on display there! My money is on the Lucha house party...

04:46 (IST)11 May 2020
Over the Top!

Flying-High!

04:44 (IST)11 May 2020
SmackDown tag titles on the line

A fatal four-way to begin with for the SmackDown tag titles with New Day defending against Lucha House Party, Miz & John Morrison and The Forgotten Sons-

04:27 (IST)11 May 2020
Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro via pinfall

Hardy Wins!

04:26 (IST)11 May 2020
Kick Off!

It's time for the first match of the night with Jeff Hardy taking on Cesaro on the Kickoff Show.

04:21 (IST)11 May 2020
Hello and Welcome

There are only a few certainties in life, and one of those is complete mayhem during a Money in the Bank Ladder Match.Stay tuned for live updates-

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Live Results, Updates, Streaming Online: The chaos gets bigger and better.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 will have two marquee title matches where Braun Strowman battles Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship and Drew McIntyre takes on Seth Rollins for the WWE title.

