WWE Money In The Bank 2020 Live Streaming: Date and time in India, TV channels, when and where to watch

WWE Money In The Bank 2020 Live Streaming: WWE is one of the most popular events that has remained firm during the Covid-19 pandemic. After an action-packed WrestleMania, the industry is all set to hold it’s next pay-per-view event ‘Money In The Bank’ behind closed doors. This year’s MITB will be held at Titan Towers, WWE Headquarters in USA, and just like the WrestleMania more theatrical presentations can be expected.

In the men’s event, Otis, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, Baron Corbin, and Aleister Black will battle for the briefcase. While among the female superstars Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Carmella, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, and Lacey Evans will battle for the same prize. The winner of the contest gets an opportunity to challenge for the WWE Championship at any given point, irrespective of the conditions.

MATCH CARD

WWE Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Otis vs Daniel Bryan vs Aleister Black vs AJ Styles vs Rey Mysterio vs Baron Corbin

WWE Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Shayna Baszler vs Nia Jax vs Asuka vs Dana Brooke vs Carmella vs Lacey Evans

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins

Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs Tamina

Here is all you need to know about the event-

When will WWE Money In The Bank, 2020 take place?

WWE Money In The Bank, 2020 will take place on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Where is WWE Money In The Bank 2020 taking place?

WWE Money In The Bank 2020 is taking place at the Titans Towers, WWE Headquarters in USA.

What time does the WWE Money In The Bank 2020 begin?

WWE Money In The Bank 2020 will begin at 04:30 AM IST on the broadcasting channels mentioned below.

Which TV channel will telecast WWE Money In The Bank 2020 Live?

WWE Money In The Bank 2020 will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1HD in English Commentary and Ten 3/3HD in Hindi Commentary.

How do I live stream WWE Money In The Bank 2020 Live?

WWE Money In The Bank 2020 will be live-streamed on the WWE app, and website. You can also track live streaming and updates at indianexpress.com.

