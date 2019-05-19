Money in the Bank 2019 Fight Card: Full list of matches at WWE Money in the Bank

WWE pay-per-view event Money in the Bank is set to take place early morning on Monday and some of the biggest clashes are on offer this year. The event will take place at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut in the USA. Apart from both Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, six other high-voltage matches will be played between the superstars. Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will twice be in action as she will defend her WWE Raw championship title against Lacey Evans and the other against Charlotte Flair.

In other matches, Universal Champion Seth Rollins will defend his title against AJ Styles, while Kofi Kingston will fight Kevin Owens for the WWE champion belt. In a high-octane battle, Roman Reigns will go one-on-one against Elias and WWE chairman Vince McMahon’s son Shane will be locked in a cage against The Miz.

Last year, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss won their respective Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. The WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff show will begin at 4.30 AM IST and can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Here is the entire fight card of Money in the Bank 2019:

Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women’s Title Match)

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns vs. Elias

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Raw & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans (Raw Women’s Title Match)

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese to battle Ariya Daivari