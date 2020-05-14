Mike Tyson returns to wrestling: Set For AEW Double Or Nothing 2020

Mike Tyson will be at AEW Double or Nothing. Mike Tyson will be at AEW Double or Nothing.

Mike Tyson will present the new AEW championship belt at the upcoming pay-per-view Double or Nothing amid talk of his boxing return.

Tyson will present the newly-created TNT Championship title to either Cody Rhodes or Lance Archer, who will face off in a highly-anticipated contest.

AEW broke the news last night during the episode of Dynamite.

Tyson, who is a WWE Hall of Famer, has been training for the last month having revealed his intention of wanting to compete in exhibition bouts for charity.

I hope AEW is ready. Somebody gonna get knocked out by a 53 year old Mike Tyson and Mike has brought his fucking A Game back!!pic.twitter.com/CoyfRCkCFn — Wrestlelamia (@wrestlelamia) May 14, 2020

Not only in the boxing ring, but Tyson has also expressed his desire to make another WWE appearance, 22 years after he starred at WrestleMania 14.

In the epic clash of 1998, the heavyweight boxer was the special enforcer in the main event where Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels locked horns.

The moment where he knocked out Michaels and counted the pin for Austin still remains one of the most viewed moments in WWE history.

Addressing a query on his WWE comeback, Tyson said in January: “I’m always willing to come back, I love the WWE. I’d love to be back.”

This is not the first instance of ‘Iron Mike’ attending an AEW event, as he was backstage at last year’s Double Or Nothing.

