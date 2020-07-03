Mayor Kane votes against COVID-19 mask mandate

Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs used to wear a mask performing as Kane in WWE. Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs used to wear a mask performing as Kane in WWE.

Former WWE Superstar Kane, who is currently the Mayor of Knox County in Tennessee, has voted against a COVID-19 mask mandate in the county.

Knox County voted 7-1 on a COVID-19 mask mandate and the only “No” vote was Mayor Glen Jacobs (aka WWE’s Kane)- a man who spent 20 years of his wrestling career under a mask.

Reporter Zack Rickens highlighted the development on Twitter that Jacobs went against the mandate during the Knox County Board of Health vote.

The mandate would have forced people to wear masks inside demarcated buildings during the coronavirus pandemic as the USA prepares for unlocking.

However, it has been reported that the Board will once again re-evaluate the mandate at its next meeting.

Kane was elected to be the Knox County Mayor in August 2018.

BREAKING: Knox County Board of Health votes 7-1 to mandate a mask ordinance for anyone inside certain buildings. Mayor Jacobs is the only nay. Board will re-evaluate the order at its next meeting. — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) July 1, 2020

Mask mandate votes, Wrestler mayor no,doctors yes pic.twitter.com/rL2yYNgQm8 — g r a v (@AntiGravPlays) July 2, 2020

Jacobs first appeared as Kane in WWE (then known as the WWF) on Oct. 5, 1997. He still occasionally performs for the company.

