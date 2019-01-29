Leukemia recovery has elevated his state of mind: The Rock opens up on Roman Reigns’ recovery

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is proud of his cousin and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw co-star Roman Reigns, who will soon make his big screen debut as the brother of Johnson’s Luke Hobbs. Johnson tweeted on Sunday that he’s proud of Reigns’ performance in his first movie role.

However, The Great One also provided another update on the health of Roman where he has stated that “The Big Dog”s illness has elevated his state of mind.

“Very proud of him. His leukemia recovery has elevated his state of mind to a whole other level. And it was fuuuun to go legit beast mode with my cousin in our movie where he plays my brother. #LetTheBodiesHitTheFloor #HobbsAndShaw AUG 2nd,” said The Rock on Twitter.

Earlier, in October Roman Reigns was forced to relinquish his title after his Leukaemia returned. Reigns walked out to declare he had been living with Leukaemia for 11 years and the disease had reemerged.

He further declared that he would need to take a leave of absence from WWE. Roman Reigns made his first public appearance since leukemia announcement in December when he was spotted at an American football match where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were facing Georgia Bulldog.